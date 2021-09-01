New Dollar General Proposed For Walnut Hill, But In A Different Location Than Before

Developers are looking at a new location for a Dollar General Store in Walnut Hill, which would be allowed under a recent zoning change.

The store would be located at 7100 Highway 97, on the north side of the intersection of South Highway 99. There are currently two residences on the 5.3 acre property, which is across the road from a former farm supply retail business.

The Escambia County future land use category of the property is Rural Community (RC), and is it currently zoned Rural Mixed Use (RMU).

Until an update approved unanimously by the Escambia County Commission on August 19, RMU zoning only allowed commercial buildings up to 6,000 square feet with no provision whatsoever to grant any exceptions to construct a larger commercial building.

Now, retail space up to 15,000 square feet is allowed. Properties zoned as RMU in Escambia County are typically located near rural community centers and most are not currently used for agriculture. For a map of RMU zoning in Escambia County, click or tap here (pdf).

The Dollar General now proposed for Walnut Hill will be 10,640 square feet. The plan is in the early stages of potential approval by the Escambia County Development Review Committee, and there’s no guarantee that it will every be constructed after approval.

Earlier this year, Dollar General previously announced a proposal for a store about a mile away at intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 99A in Walnut Hill, next to Ernest Ward Middle School. The proposed size of the store did not meet zoning requirements at the time (but now would after the August 19 BOCC vote). Additionally, there was some minor public backlash against the store due to its location in a curve on Highway 97 and its proximity to the middle school. Plans for this store have not moved forward.

Pictured: A proposed Dollar General for Walnut Hill as presented in February 2021 by their development firm. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.