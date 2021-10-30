Friday Night High School Football Finals

October 30, 2021

Here are Friday night’s North Escambia area football high school football scores:

FLORIDA

  • Niceville 35, Tate 0
  • Northview 39, Bay 35
  • Jay 24, J.U. Blacksher 0
  • Pine Forest 49, Washington 15
  • Wakulla 37, Pensacola High 13
  • West Florida 30, Pensacola Catholic 7
  • Escambia 21,  Gulf Breeze 14
  • Navarre 29, Crestview 22
  • Milton 35, Pace 28

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 64, Bessemer Academy 0
  • Flomaton 42, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
  • T.R. Miller 40, W.S. Neal  16

Pictured: Niceville defeated Tate Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

