Friday Night High School Football Finals
October 30, 2021
Here are Friday night’s North Escambia area football high school football scores:
FLORIDA
- Niceville 35, Tate 0 [Story, photos...]
- Northview 39, Bay 35
- Jay 24, J.U. Blacksher 0
- Pine Forest 49, Washington 15
- Wakulla 37, Pensacola High 13
- West Florida 30, Pensacola Catholic 7
- Escambia 21, Gulf Breeze 14
- Navarre 29, Crestview 22
- Milton 35, Pace 28
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 64, Bessemer Academy 0
- Flomaton 42, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
- T.R. Miller 40, W.S. Neal 16
Pictured: Niceville defeated Tate Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments