Top Ranked Niceville Tops Tate 35-0 (With Photo Gallery)

Niceville, the third-ranked 7A team in the state, defeated the Tate Aggies 35-0 on Senior Night Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

The Aggies held the Eagles scoreless in the first and fourth quarters, but Niceville ran away with 28 in the second quarter and added another 7 in the third.

The Niceville Eagles improved to 9-1, 4-0 and hold first place in District 1-7A.

The Tate Aggies are 1-8 overall, 0-4 in the district. The Aggies will end their season next Friday night at 6A Pine Forest (6-1, 3-0).

For a game action photo gallery, click or tap here. (Look for the band, cheerleaders and band in a photo gallery by Monday.)

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.