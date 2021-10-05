Flash Flood Watch Remains In Effect Into Wednesday

A flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.