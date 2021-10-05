Flash Flood Watch Remains In Effect Into Wednesday
October 5, 2021
A flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
