Contract Awarded To Design Replacement Bridge On Gibson Road In Molino

October 28, 2021

The Escambia County Commission recently awarded a contract to design a replacement bridge for Gibson Road over Alligator Creek in Molino.

The $167,178 contract was awarded to Mott MacDonald of Florida.

The Gibson Road over Alligator Creek 78-foot wood-supported bridge was constructed in 1959 and is currently beyond its designed service life. It’s also listed as being structural deficient, and there is history of the creek overtopping the bridge. In August 2020, the eastbound lane of the bridge was closed after a failed Florida Department of Transportation inspection.

The roadway and bridge will be designed with an increased elevation to prevent overtopping. Mott MacDonald is allowed under their contract to utilize a design that includes a prefabricated steel or precast concrete structure.

The bid opportunity was sent to 444 emails, with just four responses.

Gibson Road runs between Highway 97 and Crabtree Church Road. There’s no word on when a construction contract will be awarded and construction will begin.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

