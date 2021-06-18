This Century Bridge Was Closed About A Year And A Half Ago. The Town Can’t Afford To Fix It.

A Century bridge remains closed nearly a year and a half after it was discovered to be near collapse, and the town can’t afford to fix it.

On January 29, 2020, the town suddenly closed the bridge on Freedom Road, just east of Jefferson Avenue. Photos obtained by NorthEscambia.com a few days later showed the dangerous conditions that led to the emergency closure. Several pilings under the wooden bridge were no longer properly supporting the structure, and some of the pilings were split or have extreme deterioration.

The closure turned Freedom Road into a cul-de-sac with one way in and one way out for residents, including the Camellia Gardens apartment complex.

Interim City Manager Vernon Prather said at a recent town council meeting that Century simply does not have the money to fix the bridge. Repair costs have been estimated to be more than $300,000.

Century is set to receive $780,000 from the American Rescue Plan, a federal COVID-19 stimulus program. The town will receive half the money this year, and the other half with another year. Prather told the council they could allocate those funds for repairing the bridge, but no formal action has been taken.

“We haven’t forgot about it,” Prather said. If there comes an opportunity for a grant or other COVID money, we will certainly present that to the council.”

In January 2020, Mott McDonald engineers conducted a limited inspection of the bridge and found the following problems:

A backwall has deflected toward the water, pushing piles toward the water and causing them to rotate, split and no longer bear weight.

One bridge piling has a split at the top of the pile, but it is providing some support.

A second pile has been pushed completely out and no longer supports the bridge.

A third pile has split, and only half the pile is providing support.

A fourth pile has deterioration with only a three-inch diameter section remaining about six feet below the bridge. The outer pile section has broken.

There is soil loss behind a backwall.

There is a large void underneath the roadway on the east side the bridge

“We cannot predict when the…backwall lateral loads will complete fail…causing the bridge the collapse,” engineer Bart Hendricks wrote in his report. “We also cannot predict when the roadway over the void on the southeast corner will collapse”

The age of the bridge was not provided to the engineer, but he determined the timber pilings may be at or beyond the typical life of 30 years. “A better long-term financial decision may be to replace this structure rather than perform repairs,” Hendricks wrote.

