Friday Night Football Finals

FLORIDA

Northview 54, Jay 13

Pace 37, Tate 0

West Florida 47, Godby 14

Washington 25, Milton 22

Pensacola High 35, Arnold 21

Pensacola Catholic 10, Mobile Christian 8

Gulf Breeze (bye week)

Navarre (bye week)

Pine Forest 22, Escambia 20 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy 22, Chipley (FL) 7

Vigor 46, Escambia County (Atmore) 0

Bayside Academy 28, Flomaton 21

T.R. Miller 39, Excel 0

St. Michael Catholic 42, W.S. Neal 6

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat the Jay Royals Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.