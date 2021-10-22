Friday Night Football Finals
October 1, 2021
FLORIDA
- Northview 54, Jay 13
- Pace 37, Tate 0
- West Florida 47, Godby 14
- Washington 25, Milton 22
- Pensacola High 35, Arnold 21
- Pensacola Catholic 10, Mobile Christian 8
- Gulf Breeze (bye week)
- Navarre (bye week)
- Pine Forest 22, Escambia 20 (Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 22, Chipley (FL) 7
- Vigor 46, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
- Bayside Academy 28, Flomaton 21
- T.R. Miller 39, Excel 0
- St. Michael Catholic 42, W.S. Neal 6
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat the Jay Royals Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
2 Responses to "Friday Night Football Finals"
Good job tonight Pace Patriots! Let’s keep it going into homecoming next week!
Its been an ugly season for the Aggies who are just 1-5 for the year. And to top it off, they have been shutout in four of their losses. OUCH!