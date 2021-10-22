Friday Night Football Finals

October 1, 2021

FLORIDA

  • Northview 54, Jay 13
  • Pace 37, Tate 0
  • West Florida 47, Godby 14
  • Washington 25, Milton 22
  • Pensacola High 35,  Arnold 21
  • Pensacola Catholic 10, Mobile Christian 8
  • Gulf Breeze (bye week)
  • Navarre (bye week)
  • Pine Forest 22, Escambia 20 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 22, Chipley (FL) 7
  • Vigor 46, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
  • Bayside Academy 28, Flomaton 21
  • T.R. Miller 39, Excel 0
  • St. Michael Catholic 42, W.S. Neal 6

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat the Jay Royals Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Friday Night Football Finals”

  1. PatriotFan14 on October 1st, 2021 10:40 pm

    Good job tonight Pace Patriots! Let’s keep it going into homecoming next week!

  2. Jason on October 1st, 2021 10:15 pm

    Its been an ugly season for the Aggies who are just 1-5 for the year. And to top it off, they have been shutout in four of their losses. OUCH!





