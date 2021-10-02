Northview Gets 54-13 Homecoming Win Over Jay; Jefferson And Bridges With Seven Touchdowns (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs celebrated Homecoming 2021 with a big 54-13 win over the Jay Royals Friday night at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt.

On the second play of the game, quarterback Kaden Odom found Jamarkus Jefferson for a 62-yard touchdown run, his first of four for the night. On the next possession a misguided toss from Jay quarterback Cason Burkett was intercepted by sophomore Luke Bridges, who had three total touchdowns Friday night.

About 3.5 minutes in the game, and the Chiefs were on top 13-0.

Northview linebacker Jaquez Moorer returned a Jay fumble for another touchdown, and Odom found Bridges for a 12-yard score. Northview was up 27-0 by the end of the first quarter before going on to score another 27 in the second quarter.

Grayson Shehan had two TDs for the Royals, one in the second and one as time expired.

The Northview Chiefs are off next week, while Jay will travel to Baker.

