State Release School Grades, But Not For Escambia County. We Have The Grades Here.

The Florida Department of Education on Monday released school grades, but don’t expect to find grades for school in Escambia County on the list. The only place you will find them is on a list released last month on NorthEscambia.com, and reprinted below.

Escambia County A-F school grades were not released this year because the district did not request them. In fact, only 11 of Florida’s 67 counties requested and received their school grades.

Checking the school grades — officially called the Florida School Accountability Reports — on the Florida Department of Education website, Escambia County’s 2021 grades are blank.

But in late August, in a NorthEscambia.com exclusive, Escambia County school grades were posted. The letter grades were calculated by Rep. Michelle Salzman using test scores that were released by the state and the precise formula that would have been used by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE).

“I received a lot of inquiries about school grades from constituents, community leaders and media outlet,” Salzman told NorthEscambia.com at the time. “I am extremely proud of our teachers, and these grades are a direct indication to the importance of having your children in school. Now that we know where we are, we can navigate together.”

A.K. Suter Elementary, Byrneville Elementary, Cordova Park Elementary, Hellen Caro Elementary, Molino Park Elementary, Pensacola Beach Elementary, Brown Barge Middle, West Florida High, and Escambia Virtual Academy were all A schools under Salzman’s calculations.

On the other end of the scale 11 schools received an F — Bellview Elementary, Ensley Elementary, Global Learning Academy, Lincoln Park Elementary, Myrtle Grove Elementary, Navy Point Elementary, O.J. Semmes Elementary, Sherwood Elementary, Warrington Elementary, Bellview Middle, and Workman Middle

Escambia County opted not to have the state calculate the school grades under a pandemic-related FDOE emergency order issued in April that gave that choice to school districts, just as 55 other counties did.

Escambia County school grades, as calculated by Salzman, were as follows for the 2020-2021 school year: