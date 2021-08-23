Escambia District Did Not Release School Grades. But Now We Have Them.

EXCLUSIVE — Escambia County A-F school grades were not released this year by the school district because they did not opt-in to receive the grades from the state.

But now, for the first time, Escambia County parents can see the grade for their child’s school here on NorthEscambia.com. Those grades are below.

The letter grades were calculated by Rep. Michelle Salzman using test scores that were released by the state and the precise formula that would have been used by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE).

“I received a lot of inquiries about school grades from constituents, community leaders and media outlet,” Salzman told NorthEscambia.com ” I am extremely proud of our teachers, and these grades are a direct indication to the importance of having your children in school. Now that we know where we are, we can navigate together.”

A.K. Suter Elementary, Byrneville Elementary, Cordova Park Elementary, Hello Caro Elementary, Molino Park Elementary, Pensacola Beach Elementary, Brown Barge Middle, West Florida High, and Escambia Virtual Academy were all A schools under Salzman’s calculations.

On the other end of the scale 11 schools received an F — Bellview Elementary, Ensley Elementary, Global Learning Academy, Lincoln Park Elementary, Myrtle Grove Elementary, Navy Point Elementary, O.J. Semmes Elementary, Sherwood Elementary, Warrington Elementary, Bellview Middle, and Workman Middle

Escambia County opted not to have the state calculate the school grades under a pandemic-related FDOE emergency order issued in April that gave that choice to school districts.

“This is the ultimate flexibility and reinforces the compassion and grace we have used throughout this pandemic in making these decisions,” Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said at the time.

“The state did not calculate a letter grade (for Escambia schools), and that was really important because that’s what people use in their assessment of the school is a letter grade. I have to say the commissioner was right on point with this because our test scores were impacted; they did drop,” Escambia School Superintendent Tim Smith said as the new school year got underway. “Had grades been assigned to the schools it would have been devastating so we knew that the possibility of that happening existed.”

“When a good school goes from a C to a D, that has a very dramatic impact on the school,” he said, adding that could be “some devastating news, some really demoralizing news”.

Escambia County school grades, as calculated by Salzman, were as follows for the 2020-2021 school year: