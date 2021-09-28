Humidity And A Slight Chance Of Rain Return
September 28, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
