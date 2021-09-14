Atmore Finalizes Contract For New Ambulance Provider. And Why That Matters In Florida.

The Atmore City Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to finalize a contract for a new ambulance provider. It’s an arrangement that’s been running without a formal contract since September 1, and an arrangement that could have impacts for Escambia County in Florida.

The Escambia County (AL) Health Care Authority (ECHCA) reached an agreement with MedStar to provide comprehensive 24/7 ground ambulance coverage for the greater Atmore market, replacing ASAP EMS. Officials have cited a poor response by ASAP as the reason for the change.

The MedStar ambulances are operating out of the former Atmore Fire Station 4 on Pensacola Avenue. The fire trucks and personnel have been moved back to the main Atmore fire station at city hall. Atmore Fire Chief Ronald Peebles said he’s confident the move will not have any impact of the quality of service provided by his department, even though that puts all of his fire trucks on one side of a town bisected by railroad tracks The Pensacola Avenue fire station, south of the railroad tracks, was closed about three years after Hurricane Ivan with no significant problems.

One of the MedStar ambulances in Atmore was moved from its previous post at the Flomaton Fire Station. D.W. McMillan EMS has assumed responsibility for providing ground ambulance service in the greater Flomaton area.

ECHCA has also contracted with MedStar to provide medical helicopter service to all of Escambia County, Alabama. MedStar’s Air Care 2 helicopter is currently based at Atmore Community Hospital.

Ambulances from Escambia County, Alabama, also respond to Florida under mutual aid agreements.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responds periodically to Atmore to assist with emergencies, and, a little more often, the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responds to the Flomaton area.

As NorthEscambia.com reported in July, MedStar’s Atmore helicopter will also respond to North Escambia in Florida under a new “first call agreement” between the operator of ShandsCair and Escambia County, Florida.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.