Escambia Inks Agreement For Medical Helicopters With A Goal Of The Fastest Response

Escambia County has entered into a “first call agreement” for medical helicopter service that is designed to make sure the closest helicopter is dispatched to a scene.

The no cost agreement between Escambia County and Med-Trans Corporation, which operates ShandsCair, will allow the county to contact ShandsCair first as its preferred medical helicopter transport. ShandsCair will then dispatch the closest medical helicopter, whether it be ShandsCair from Milton, LifeFlight from Pensacola, or Air Care from Atmore.

“We’ve been doing it for a year and a half, and it’s been working very well,” interim Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said. “And we have been getting the closest helo to the site.” Since October 2020, LifeFlight has been responded 379 times to calls in Escambia County, ShandsCair 113 times and AirCare 16 times under the plan without the formal contract in place.

Zachary Nicholson, the regional development manager for ShandsCair, said when Escambia County calls for a medical helicopter, it goes to ShandsCair’’s dispatch center in Gainesville.

“One (dispatcher) is calling and checking with the other company as far as who is the closest, while the other is checking with the other three aircraft that we have in our assets. So it actually is streamlining and taking that workload off Escambia County dispatchers,” Nicholson said. “We are actually saving time and that’s where our citizens benefit. Every second counts.”

But LifeFlight’s parent company Air Methods is concerned their helicopter might not always be called when appropriate.

“The terms of the agreement is not at all how it is being portrayed to the local media and to commissioners,” said Tony Fleming on behalf of LifeFlight “This agreement is not a dispatch agreement with Shands or the University of Florida. The contract is with Med-Trans, which is also a private company that is a vendor of ShandsCair. The agreement is not dispatch at all. The agreement provides for Med-Trans aircraft to be dispatched first, and other aircraft only when suitable.”

“We are concerned about this because if this is enacted in present form, Baptist LifeFlight legally doesn’t have to be dispatched even if we are the closest, most appropriate aircraft. That is a disservice to the citizens of this county who find themselves in a medical emergency,” Fleming said. “The worst part is patients will never know if they suffer a negative outcome due to a delay in dispatch, according to what is legally allowable under the terms of this contract agreement as currently written.”

“I can put fear in anybody and tell you it is going to be bad if we don’t do this or we don’t do that,” Gilmore said in response. “The bottom line is we are trying to get the right helicopter, the closest helicopter to the scene.”

“I’ve been on the scene in the north of this county waiting for LifeFlight to come to the scene 22 minutes when I’ve got a helicopter in Atmore, Alabama, four minutes away,” he said. “Since we’ve done first call, my north end crews have to hustle to get to the scene to get ready to land the bird because it is coming at a (faster) rate that LifeFlight.”

“At the end of the day I just want the closest helicopter,” he said.

Commissioner Doug Underhill said he and his wife Wendy just bought a farm in Escambia County, Florida, just south of Atmore.

“If I am working on that farm and get injured, I want a helo coming out of Atmore,” Underhill said. “I don’t want to wait for one to fly up from here (Pensacola). It’s personal for me because it is there.”

The Escambia County Commission unanimously approved the first call agreement. It will be scrutinized at least quarterly to make sure it is working as intended.

Pictured top: ShandsCair responds to a wreck near Northview High School in Bratt. Pictured inset above: LifeFlight lands at a Highway 29 traffic crash south of Century. Pictured below: MedStar Air Care 2 from Atmore, Alabama, responds to a traffic accident on Rockaway Creek Road in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.