The Usual Sun, Heat, Humidity And Scattered Showers Continue

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.