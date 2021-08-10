The Usual Sun, Heat, Humidity And Scattered Showers Continue
August 10, 2021
For the latest tropical weather update, click here.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Comments