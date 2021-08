Advisories Issued On System Expected To Become Tropical Storm Fred

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 6, expected to become Tropical Storm Fred within the next day.

Any possible impacts to the Gulf of Mexico are more than a week from now. according to our local National Weather Service office in Mobile.

The latest information is in the graphics above and below. We will keep you updated on NorthEscambia.com.