Police: Man Found Passed Out In Vehicle At Railroad Tracks Facing Drug Charges

A Century man is facing drug charges in Alabama after officers allegedly found him passed out in his vehicle at a railroad crossing.

Early Saturday morning, the Flomaton Police Department responded to the area of a railroad crossing on Old Fannie Road, just north of the Florida/Alabama state line. According to police, the driver was unconscious with his foot on the brake, but the vehicle was not in park.

After multiple attempts, the Flomaton officer was able to wake the driver.

Brandon William Qualls, 30, admitted to smoking synthetic cannabinoids, also known as spice, and was found to be in possession of the drug, according to police.

“This incident could have ended terribly both for the public and the defendant, fortunately no one was injured or harmed,” Flomaton Police said in a statement.

Qualls was charged with possession of a controlled substance (spice-synthetic cannabinoid), driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle without insurance and switching a tag.

Qualls was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton without bond.