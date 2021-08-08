Katherine Wiggins

Katherine Wiggins gained her heavenly crown August 6, 2021. She was born in Moyeville on July 9, 1938. She was a seamstress at Vanity Fair Mills in Atmore until she eloped with her husband Sylvester Wiggins of Goodway. She enjoyed helping raise those grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Goodway.

Mrs. Wiggins is preceded in death by husbands John Thomas (JT) Kelly, Ingram Luker and Wendell Kelly, Sr. , her father George Franklin “Frank” Roberson and mother Nannie Ellen Burkett Roberson, and one brother Otha Roberson.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years David Sylvester Wiggins of Goodway, her son Terry “Steve” (Kimberly) Kelly of Atmore, stepsons Rodney (Carol) Wiggins of Mobile, David (Elaine) Wiggins, Terry (Janice) Wiggins, and Melvin (Sissy) Wiggins, all of Goodway, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 11 at Petty Funeral Home in Atmore with visitation at 10 a.m.and service following at 11 a.. , with Pastor Randy Davis officiating.

Internment will be at Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Pallbearers will include Brandon Wiggins, Koleman Wiggins, Kampbell Wiggins, Jessie Wiggins, Kyle Wiggins, Kelly Wiggins and Michael Roberson.