Jury Finds Robert Howard Guilty In 2017 Murder Of Naomi Jones

An Escambia County jury Thursday evening found Robert Howard guilty of the first degree murder of 12-year old Naomi Jones in 2017.

Howard was sentenced to life in prison without any chance of parole.

Prosecutors said Howard kidnapped, murdered and dumped the body of Jones into Eight Mile Creek.

Authorities say Howard was living with his girlfriend in the same apartment complex in which Jones lived in the 1400 block of East Johnson Avenue. She was last seen May 31, 2017, in that apartment complex.

Jones likely died within 24 to 36 hours after her May 31 disappearance, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said at the time. Her body was then later dumped into Eight Mile Creek, some 4-5 miles away, where it was found days later by two men looking for a fishing location.

According to court documents, Howard admitted to being at the apartment complex the day Jones went missing and having contact with her at his apartment. He became extremely angry and committed “a violent act” against Jones causing her death. He then placed her body in the backseat of his Nissan Altima and traveled to multiple locations, including Brewton, AL, before returning to Pensacola and throwing Jones’ body into the creek.

Howard is convicted sex offender. He was convicted in 1999 on two counts of first degree rape to two adult females in Escambia County, Alabama. One of the victims was 19-years old at the time. He served 15 years.