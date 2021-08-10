Free Hepatitis A, COVID-19 Vaccinations Today In Century

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) will offer Hepatitis A and COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday in Century.

The vaccinations will be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nadine McCaw Park (Roadside Park) on North Century Boulevard at Hecker Road.

The Hepatitis A vaccinations are no cost to any Florida resident 19-year old or older who is not knowingly pregnant. Anyone vaccinated will receive a $10 grocery voucher from FDOH-Escambia.

In addition, a limited number of Johnson & Johnson “one shot” COVID-19 vaccines will be available during the event.