Florida Gas Prices Inch Lower After Six Cent Jump

Florida gas prices are inching lower after setting a new 2021 high last week. The state average jumped nearly six cents per gallon, briefly reaching $3.03 per gallon. By Sunday, the state average inched once-cent lower.

The state average of $3.02 per gallon is five cents per gallon more than a week ago and one-cent per gallon more than a month ago.

The average per gallon of regular unleaded was $3.03 Sunday night in Escambia County. A North Escambia low of $2.94 could be found at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices bottomed out at $2.82 at a Nine Mile Road store.

“Gas prices jumped early last week because of lower gasoline supplies and a weaker dollar,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However by the end of the week, futures prices dropped 8% on a stronger dollar and concerns about how the spread of COVID-19 could curb global fuel demand. If sustained, lower futures prices would enable gas prices to slip lower this week.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.