Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Record High Of 322 On Monday

The number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County increased Monday to a daily record of 322. That compares to a high of 291 back in January.

On Monday, there were 322 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. One week ago, there were 216, and two weeks ago there were 107.

West Florida Healthcare CEO Gay Nord said nationally about 94% of all patients hospitalized or COVID are unvaccinated, and local numbers are very much the same.

“The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates,” she said. “Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths have been among the unvaccinated.” She added that the severity of illness is greater with the Delta variant and is much more contagious.

“The only defense we have to minimize illness and death is the vaccine. I appeal to you today, as I know all of my colleagues will do the same, to get vaccinated if you have not,” Nord said. “The burden on our community and our healthcare system is real.”