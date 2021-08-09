Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Record High Of 322 On Monday
August 9, 2021
The number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County increased Monday to a daily record of 322. That compares to a high of 291 back in January.
On Monday, there were 322 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. One week ago, there were 216, and two weeks ago there were 107.
West Florida Healthcare CEO Gay Nord said nationally about 94% of all patients hospitalized or COVID are unvaccinated, and local numbers are very much the same.
“The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates,” she said. “Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths have been among the unvaccinated.” She added that the severity of illness is greater with the Delta variant and is much more contagious.
“The only defense we have to minimize illness and death is the vaccine. I appeal to you today, as I know all of my colleagues will do the same, to get vaccinated if you have not,” Nord said. “The burden on our community and our healthcare system is real.”
Comments
8 Responses to “Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Record High Of 322 On Monday”
Think about this for a moment——I was scheduled for a breast MRI due to a suspicious lump. I have breast cancer in my family and a baby at home. I just got a call that my MRI has to be delayed due to the strain on the hospital system. Rejecting the covid vaccine and ending up in the hospital has consequences for you and your neighbors.
@ David
The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. Dawn Rudolph, CEO of Sacred Heart gave a press conference today and addressed that question. I have cut and pasted some of her remarks here:
………”The second point I’d like to make is that it can break through to the un-vaccinated. So Scott’s point about wearing a mask is very important. But efficacy of the vaccine is a high 90% for the COVID-19 virus. The Delta variant has less than that efficacy just a bit, as it is a mutation of the original virus, but it’s still in the high 80%. So the vaccination is your best protection against this variant. The virulence of this Delta variant is a thousand fold higher than the original strain. So we are seeing sicker patients in our hospital, which translates to mortality rates.”
Hey Paul, looks like you’re the only one on here making it “political”! The vax has its merits, but with thousands of people getting covid after being vaxed, I’ll wait to see what the long-term effects are on humans before I put it in my body just to ease your fears. I trust God to protect me, not people. If you are a believer, you should be at peace as well. None of us will leave this world one single second before God says so, vaxed or not! What happened to “my body, my choice”? Oh, that only counts for abortion doesn’t it? Unvaxed people kill other people, but a abortions don’t hurt anybody…right?
So you’ve had your vax eh…. Instead of crediting the current Whitehouse occupant who tried to take credit for the creation of the vax you received, try crediting the last President who, in fact, created “warped speed” testing to get the vax into your arm. Oh, but that would be “political” wouldn’t it?
Question I have, are the vaccinations good for the Delta variant, or just the original Covid variant?
Good thing they have the prevention readily available for all.
It’s crazy that some people are making this political because the one who never got a handle on it and would only deny then downplay it by calling it a hoax and say it will go away after the elections. Meanwhile their base is dying off. I know this for fact. I’ve known too many who have died from this and they were deniers. I also think our new pres spiked the ball too soon. We’re only days away from our hospitals being max cap.
I’m sure glad I got my shot.
Conversely, others rights don’t end where your fear begins!
94% UNVACCINATED in hospital ICU’s. There are no excuses for not being vaccinated and now we all suffer and are once again stretching our medical personnel to the limit. What over politics and labels? We all have rights but we have to recognize those rights come with responsibilities and limits when they interfere with the rights of others. Not getting vaccinated is a right but is it a right to effect others’ health and their rights?