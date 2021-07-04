Who Has The Best Local Fireworks Show? How Will Locals Spend The Fourth? Our Survey Says…

How will North Escambia residents celebrate the Fourth of July, and which town has the best local fireworks show?

NorthEscambia.com conducted a survey with four questions for the Fourth. We found the majority of respondents will have a cookout, enjoy family time and attend a public fireworks show. And most won’t be going to the beach or traveling very far from home.

Celebration Plans

Family time (55%)

Cookout (45%)

Fireworks at home (38%)

Fly American flag (30%)

Public fireworks show (18%)

Nothing special (16%)

Bing watch TV (8%)

Beach (1%)

Spending Amount

A majority, 52%, said they’ll be spending under $50 on their celebrations, while 21% said $50-$99 and 18% responded $100-$249. Only 8% plan to spend over $250.

How Far To Travel

Most, 82%, don’t plan on any extra travel, 16% will travel under 100 miles, and 1% will travel 100 to 499 miles. About 1% said they will travel over 500 miles during the holiday period.

Best Local Fireworks Show

Survey participants said the best local fireworks show is:

Pensacola (Sertoma) 56% Pensacola Beach 18% Jay 9% Atmore (Wind Creek) 7% Century/Flomaton 3% Milton 2%

Note that the Century/Flomaton show was canceled this year, and Jay’s fireworks show was held Saturday night.

(For a fireworks show schedule, click here.)

This was an informal, non-scientific survey with 8,741 respondents. Percentages in this story may not exactly total 100 due to rounding and exclusion of minor answers.

NorthEscambia.com photo.