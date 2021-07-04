Escambia County’s Mobile Command Center To Remain At Condo Collapse Through July 30

July 4, 2021

Escambia County’s mobile command center will stay at the South Florida condo collapse longer than first anticipated.

The command center, nicknamed “THOR” was set to return from Surfside on Wednesday, but it will now remain through July 30.

The state requested use of the vehicle as a command post to use the search and recovery efforts.

The THOR command post trailer expands to offer 1,000 square feet of interior working space. It is equipped with a 44-kilowatt generator with 72 hours of fuel onboard, and here are dual 5-ton air conditioning units.

It allows for wireless communications, including cellular, satellite, VOIP phones and radio equipment. It has a 52-foot mast with antennas an high resolutions cameras, a video distribution system for off-air television, satellite television and computer system. There is a four-position communication room and office space with printers, scanners, office supplies, mini-fridge, microwave and a coffee maker.

Current plans call for THOR to be moved to the Miami Convention Center until Tropical Storm Elsa clears before it is returned to Surfside.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

