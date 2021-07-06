District 5 Quintette Neighborhood Cleanup Set For Tomorrow

Residents of Quintette will have the opportunity to dispose of yard debris and other items free of charge Wednesday, July 7 during a District 5 neighborhood cleanup.

Only residents in the designated cleanup area are able to participate in the neighborhood cleanup (click map above to enlarge). Items left at the curb outside of the cleanup area will not be collected.

During neighborhood cleanups, Escambia County departments team up to bring services to residents in an effort to keep local neighborhoods clean and safe. Participating is easy: Residents in the cleanup area simply leave eligible items at the curb to be disposed of free of charge by Escambia County and partnering agencies.

All debris must be at the curb directly in front of a residence by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Tires and paint cans should be separate from all other debris. Do not place piles under low-hanging lines or near poles, fences or mailboxes.

Items eligible for removal include:

Household appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Bicycles and toys

Old furniture and mattresses

Barbecue grills

Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)

Tires (limit 10 per household)

Items NOT eligible for removal include:

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)

Explosives or ammunition

Auto parts

Dirt or sod

Vehicles or vessels

55-gallon drums of fluids

The neighborhood cleanup initiative involves an aggressive clean-up effort, targeting different neighborhoods throughout the county, with crew members and volunteers picking up a variety of debris and waste, including electronics, furniture and household items.