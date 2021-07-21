Another Day, Another High Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.