Annie Olivia Sutton

Annie Olivia Sutton was born Jan. 10, 1933 in Beatrice, AL to the late Barney, Sr. and Sarah McCants Odom. She departed this life on June 26, 2021. She worked many jobs during her life but retired with the Escambia County School Board. She was a faithful member of the Great First Baptist Church of Cantonment, FL where she served in many ministry positions to include Usher Board, Choir, Missionary Secretary, and in the kitchen. She loved to cook.

Mrs. Sutton was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Solomon Sutton; infant son, Charles Sutton; son, Michael W. Fountain; parents; and sister, Melinda Johns.

She leaves behind nine children to cherish her memories, seven daughters, Hattie (Robert) Gross, Mable Johnson, Gloria (John) Beastey, Alfreda (Matthew) Ewing, a very devoted, Sarah Fountain, all of Cantonment, Valarie (Lawrence) Blankenship and Sandra (Angelo) Debrow, both of Pensacola; two sons, Solomon Jr. (Katha) Sutton and Anthony Sutton both of Pensacola; two granddaughters born into the house, Takelia Sapp Jones and LuTedra Jones; four brothers, Barney (Emma) Odom, Jr of Pensacola, Walter Odom and Brady (Francis) Odom of Flint, Michigan and David (Francis) Odom of Newton, MS; one sister, Sadie Wilson of Bridge City, LA; three sisters-in-law, Maggie Sutton and Ludie Head of Columbia, AL and Jackie Sutton of Akron, Ohio; one Godson, Nick Harrison; and one very special Godson, Curtis Moore of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by, 45 plus grandchildren; 95 plus great grandchildren; 20 plus great, great, great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and church family.

Funeral services will be held at 12noon on Sat., July 9, 2021 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North.

Interment will follow in Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery. Repass will take place at Ashton Brosnaham Park, 10370 Ashton Brosnaham, Pensacola, FL 32534.