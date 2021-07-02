ECSO Still Seeks One For Questioning In Ladarius Clardy Murder; Two Others Located
July 2, 2021
UPDATE: Nicholas Joseph Wells and Taziah Dekal McHenry have been located and are no longer wanted for questioning. Melvin Douglas Hester III is still wanted for questioning only.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three people for questioning only in the murder of former Pine Forest High School standout Ladarius Clardy.
The ECSO is looking for 20-year old Taziah Dekal McHenry, 18-year old Melvin Douglas Hestle III, and 19-year old Nicholas Joseph Wells.
If you have any information on their whereabouts or the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.
Ladarius Clardy was found shot to death at the scene of a traffic crash early Thursday morning at Hollywood Avenue and Fairfield Drive. There were over 50 bullet holes in the vehicle, most in the driver’s door.
Editor’s note: ECSO updated last name of one subject to Hestle.
Comments
This is so sad
@James
You are so correct!!!!
I hope they can get to the bottom of this tragedy. Those other two still not appearing is a sign the ESCO is on top of this. Big prayers for all families involved
It could be same ones as the last few shoot outs they allow to go on down there that nobody knows anything about, the sheriff does the press conference, all the reverends and the D3 commissioner get on TV, and all the people on Facebook chime in with emoticons.
I’ve seen this same show.
Then a few days later everybody just goes about their business. If they do get the shooters the judge turns them back into the neighborhood and then they don’t get a job, although lots of people are hiring.
Prove me wrong.
Excellent point Equal Justice. I agree.
“Could be a reason why the media chose to provide more coverage on the most recent incident than the Century incident.”
But NorthEscambia.com has provide ongoing coverage of the Century bar beating since the morning after it happened. And there’s coverage of this shooting.
That’s why we read NorthEscambia.com for balanced coverage.
regarding their whereabouts: – if they are being sought, and no one they know aren’t saying where they may be – they know by now they are being sought for questioning , and most likely they probably don’t want to be found for questioning- someone knows where they are, they are just not cooperating with LEO’s
No surprise two of the available photos are from previous mugshots. A weak judicial system and the naive public who believe bad people can change contribute to repeat offenders.
@ Equal Justice — there have been news report regarding the homicide incident up in Century. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office had the Century homicide incident posted on their Facebook page and so did Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers.
If you perceive one killing is getting more “media attention” than the other, you have to look at the media and why THEY chose to report stories as they did. However, one death is the result of blunt force trauma and they other is a result of 50+ rounds being fired on a car where the “victim” is perceived to be “known” in the community due to his football status. Could be a reason why the media chose to provide more coverage on the most recent incident than the Century incident.
@ equal justice
There is a difference in people that will fire fifty rounds to kill a person. versus someone who got in a fight with someone and something bad happened I agree they all need to be found and prosecuted but I think one will kill again and soon and the other most likely not
Cause it was at a Bar in Century that’s not okay I’m just saying?
I think the sheriff should put as much effort into solving the murder at Odom’s bar.
Offer the same reward.
Why is this murder getting more attention then that one?