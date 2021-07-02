ECSO Still Seeks One For Questioning In Ladarius Clardy Murder; Two Others Located

UPDATE: Nicholas Joseph Wells and Taziah Dekal McHenry have been located and are no longer wanted for questioning. Melvin Douglas Hester III is still wanted for questioning only.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three people for questioning only in the murder of former Pine Forest High School standout Ladarius Clardy.

The ECSO is looking for 20-year old Taziah Dekal McHenry, 18-year old Melvin Douglas Hestle III, and 19-year old Nicholas Joseph Wells.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Ladarius Clardy was found shot to death at the scene of a traffic crash early Thursday morning at Hollywood Avenue and Fairfield Drive. There were over 50 bullet holes in the vehicle, most in the driver’s door.

Editor’s note: ECSO updated last name of one subject to Hestle.