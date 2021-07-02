Former Standout Pine Forest High Quarterback Shot And Killed; One Other Injured

A former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback was shot and found dead in a vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

A vehicle was found with bullet holes in a ravine at Hollywood Avenue and Fairfield Drive about 1 a.m. First responders discovered two adult males with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

The driver, identified by family as Ladarius Clardy, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger was transported to an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shell casings were located, and said the agency “has all major crimes units and numerous other units actively investigating this homicide”.

Clardy was 2020 graduate of Pine Forest High School where was a standout quarterback. He holds the Pine Forest Eagles’ all-time passing record, and he went on to play quarterback at Kennesaw State University.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 433-STOP. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest of the suspect.