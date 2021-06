Pfizer Vaccine Available In Century Today

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination will be available in Century today from Community Health Northwest Florida.

The vaccine will be available to anyone ages 12 and up from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Century Pediatrics at 501 Church Street (go to the “dental” entrance on the side of the building).

Walk-ins are welcome, or call (850) 439-3358 for available appointment times.