Friday’s Wahoos Game Postponed, Will Try For Saturday Afternoon Doubleheader

Friday night’s game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits at Blue Wahoos Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will try for a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.. Gates will open 3 p.m. and both games will be seven innings.

Fans with tickets to the postponed game may exchange them at the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office for tickets to any remaining 2021 regular season game (pending availability, excluding Saturday, July 3).

File photo.