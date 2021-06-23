Escambia Woman Gets 20 Years For Sexual Activity With Young Teens

An Escambia County woman has been sentenced to state prison for sexual activity with two young teens.

Circuit Judge Jan Shackelford sentenced Leigh Ann Rhodes, 34, to 20 years. She previously entered no contest pleas to three counts of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor. She was sentenced to serve five years of sexual offender probation upon release from prison, and was also designated as a sexual offender.

The charges stemmed from an arrest made in August of 2020 after the Department of Children and Families received a hotline tip that Rhodes was engaged in sexual behavior with two young teenagers. Rhodes was interviewed by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators and admitted to engaging in a sexual relationship with the minors. Both minors were interviewed by members of the Child Protection Team at the Gulf Coast Kid’s House and detailed the sexual abuse. Cellphone evidence also corroborated the sexual activity, according to prosecutors.