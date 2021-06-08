Century Woman Charged With Cutting Boyfriend With A Knife

June 8, 2021

A Century woman was charged after  allegedly cutting her boyfriend with a knife, sending him to the hospital.

Tynikke Si’Shell Derm, 21, was charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

She allegedly cut the victim, identified as her live-in boyfriend and father of her three children, inside their apartment on West Highway 4. He was transported by Escambia County EMS to Jay Hospital for treatment.

The boyfriend said he was asleep in the bedroom of their apartment when he was awakened by Derm who was holding a knife in one hand and his phone in the other. He stated her got out of bed and grabbed the knife by the blade to prevent Derm from injuring him, according to an arrest report. He walked to his mother’s residence to call an ambulance.

Even though the victim grabbed the blade, the arrest report states Derm was charged because she knew the knife was sharp and “had the ability to let go of the knife rather than pulling the knife from (the victim’s) hand causing the cut”.

Derm was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 