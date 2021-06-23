Century Council Moves Meetings Back To Town Hall After COVID-19 Decline

June 23, 2021

Now that COVID-19 numbers have declined, the Century Town Council has voted to move their meetings from a large community center venue back to their relatively small council chambers.

After holding meetings via Zoom for much of 2020 due to COVID-19, the council returned to in-person meetings at the Century Community Center back in January to allow room for more social distancing.

Beginning with their next meeting on July 6, the Century Town Council now will meet at the town hall at 7995 North Century Boulevard.

A bill list review will be held at 6:45 p.m. to be followed by a regular council meeting at 7 p.m. on the following dates:

  • July 6 and 19
  • August 2 and 16
  • September 7 and 20
  • October 4 and 18
  • November 1 and 15
  • December 20

Pictured top: A panoramic view of a recent Century Town Council meeting at the Century Community Center. Pictured below: The community center allowed for more social distancing. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 