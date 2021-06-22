Cantonment Man Charged With Battery, Felony Child Abuse

A Cantonment man is facing charges after allegedly throwing a child across a room and hitting a woman.

Jacky Ray Mills, 45, was charged felony child abuse and misdemeanor battery.

Mills became angry after the victim played a practical joke on his son. Mills pinned the child against the wall before picking him up and throwing him across the room, according to an arrest report.

The adult victim stated she slapped Mills in defending the child, prompting Mills to grab her around the neck and push her down a hallway before hitting her.

The age of the child was redacted from the report, but he was old enough to be questioned by deputies. The nature of the practical joke was not specified in the report.

Mills was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $6,500 bond.