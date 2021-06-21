Ascend Park Probably Won’t Open This Summer; Playground Equipment To Be Replaced

June 21, 2021

The Ascend Park in Cantonment likely won’t be open this summer, and it has nothing to do with COVID-19.

The park was closed last year due to the pandemic, and Ascend officials say it is need of extensive renovations before it reopens.

“The playground equipment at Ascend park is nearing 20 years of use. Due to safety concerns, many deteriorating wooden sections are in need of replacement,”  Tony Ferguson, senior communications specialist for Ascend Performance Materials, told NorthEscambia.com.

“We value our community and want to continue to provide children a safe place to play, so a plan is underway to replace the playground with new structures made from recycled plastics for better durability. The park will be closed until this process is complete,” Ferguson said. “At this time, we do not anticipate the park will be open this summer.”

NorthEscambia.com will keep you updated.

Pictured: A portion of the Ascend Park on Old Chemstrand Road. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 