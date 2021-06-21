Florida Chamber Grades Local Legislators

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has released its official 2021 Florida Chamber Legislative Report Card, showcasing grades earned by all 160 legislators in the Florida House and Senate based on their votes during the 2021 legislative session.

Sen. Doug Broxson earned 100% “A” with all of his votes matching chamber positions.

Newcomer Rep. Michelle Salzman earned a grade of 86% for a “B,” voting in favor of a bill not supported by the chamber. HB 651 would have authorized parents of adult children to recover damages for mental pain and suffering in medical negligence suits.

Rep. Alex Andrade earned a 94% for an A, losing points because he also voted for HB 651.

Salzman lost more points than Andrade because she cast more votes favor of HB 651 as a member of committees that considered the bill before a floor vote.

“The Florida Chamber’s 2021 Legislative Report Card is an annual opportunity to recognize members of the Florida Legislature who placed making Florida more competitive through private-sector job creation above special interests and attempts to protect the status quo,” the chamber said.

“Florida’s economy won with the Florida Chamber-backed, pro-jobs policy passed during the 2021 Legislative Session,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Mark Wilson. “The actions taken by Gov. DeSantis and Florida’s lawmakers will go a long way in continuing to build momentum towards creating the more than 2 million jobs necessary to take Florida from the 17th largest economy in the world to the 10th largest by 2030 and securing Florida’s future.”