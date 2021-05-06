Sunny Thursday, Cool Night Low In The 50s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.