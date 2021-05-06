Sunny Thursday, Cool Night Low In The 50s
May 6, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
