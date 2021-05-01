Sunny And Warm Saturday, Good Rain Chance Sunday Through Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.