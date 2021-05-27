In Her Own Words: Flomaton Teacher Remembers Logan Mitchell, 12-Year Old ATV Crash Victim

Flomaton Elementary School is remembering the 12-year old student that lost his life in an ATV accident last Sunday.

Funeral services are Thursday for Logan Bryant Mitchell.

Flomaton Elementary teacher Shawna Fillmore shares her heartfelt thoughts about Logan, in her own words:

“If the FES school motto were in the dictionary, I would want Logan’s picture next to it. On the first day of school this sweet kiddo held the door for me, and volunteered for all kinds of tasks that he saw and felt needed to be completed. He was an encourager and a friend to everyone. He was bold to speak about Jesus, he was bold to step out from the crowd, and he was bold in that he was a leader.”

“Every morning he and Sweet Braden were in charge of our homeroom’s breakfast and cleaning up. And every morning Logan never failed to chat and share his latest hunting story. Whether it be that he shot a snake, shot a rabbit, or shot a deer, he would give me alllll of the details, and I mean ALL and I soaked up every minute of it. He was always willing to carry on sarcastic conversations with me, to jump in on spontaneous competitive tasks, and to be sure that we would win field day’s “tug of war”. The impact he has left on my heart is quite large. I am so grateful that God chose me to be a part of his life. He showed me daily what it looked like to love friends and love Jesus. Colossians 1:17 says “He existed before anything else, and he holds all creation together.” He is proof that God holds all creation in His hands. And I know he is in sweet Jesus’s hands right now. Oh how I will miss this sweet precious soul of a boy.”

Click or tap here for the complete obituary.

The ATV crash occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday on private property in the area of Upper Creek Road west of the Rock Cemetery, about a half mile from Highway 31. The Flomaton Police Department and the Escambia County Department of Human Resources are continuing their investigation.

Mitchell was the third Flomaton Elementary School student death in the past year. An ATV accident on May 28, 2020, claimed the life of 6-year old Trayton Adams, and 11-year old Jaden James, was killed in an October 3, 2020, vehicle crash in Walnut Hill.