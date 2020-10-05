Flomaton Elementary Grieving Loss Of Student Killed In Saturday Wreck Near Walnut Hill

Flomaton Elementary School is remembering a sixth grade student that lost his life in a wreck Saturday on Highway 97 south of Walnut Hill. The crash also injured three other members of his family.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 16-year old driver from Molino attempted to pass other traffic in a no passing zone and crashed his pickup truck into a Mitsubishi Outlander occupied by a family of four.

The crash claimed the life of 11-year old Jaden James, a sixth grader at Flomaton Elementary. His mother, 42-year old Lashelby James, was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition. She is also part of the Flomaton Elementary family, working in the school’s cafeteria. Jaden’s 9-year old sister and his father were also seriously injured.

“Jaden James described in one word – CHRISTIAN! He unapologetically loved the Lord and wanted to be a preacher when he grew up,” Blaire Singleton, one of Jaden’s teachers said. “He had a heart of gold and the sweetest, most humble spirit. Jaden was shy but when he smiled, he would light up a room. He loved his family and friends and never missed an opportunity to help any way he could. His classmates always knew they could count on him.

“He loved his family and friends and never missed an opportunity to help any way he could. His classmates always knew they could count on him. He is THE shining example of our school motto- respect others, work hard, make good decisions, smile a lot, and love other people. That was Jaden James everyday!! I am forever grateful for knowing him because to know him was to love him,” Singleton continued.

Leslie Wedgeworth, Jaden’s third grade teacher, said he was always smiling and had a servant’s heart, always willing to serve.

“All the kids loved him and he was a teacher’s dream. I would always joke with Lashelby at lunch because he was honestly just too good to be true! He was smart, kind, happy, and funny. Jaden had a bright future ahead of him, but Heaven needed him more,” Wedgeworth said.

“I could not describe him better. Flomaton Elementary is a better place because Jaden was a part of it. He will forever be one of us,” Flomaton Elementary Principal George Brown said.

Additional counselors will be on hand Monday at Flomaton Elementary to assist students and staff as they grieve.

For more on the wreck, click or tap here.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.