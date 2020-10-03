Highway 97 Wreck Claims Life Of A Child, Four Others Injured

A two-vehicle Saturday morning south of Walnut Hill claimed the life a child and injured at least four others.

The crash happened on Highway 97 a mile south of Tungoil Road. A child, believed to be 11-years old, was pronounced deceased after being flown from the scene. An adult was also airlifted in critical condition to a Pensacola hospital. Three other people were transported to area hospitals by Escambia County EMS.

There were seven total people involved in the crash; two were not injured.

The crash involved a GMC Sierra pickup truck that apparently rear-ended a SUV. The most severely injured and the fatality were all occupants of the SUV.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation and has not released additional details. At 12:30 p.m., Highway 97 was still closed and traffic was being diverted or turned around.

The is a developing story and more details will be posted when available.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photographs of the SUV involved until next of kin are notified by the Florida Highway Patrol.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.