Remembering Trayton, Young Boy Killed In Four Wheeler Accident

A community is in mourning after a tragic four-wheeler accident claimed the life young Trayton Adams Thursday evening in Flomaton.

“Trayton was a joy to have in our school. He loved hard and he smiled large every day. He was loved by all his classmates and the staff,” Flomaton Elementary George Brown wrote on the school’s Facebook page.

“Trayton loved to smile and he loved to give hugs,” said Brittany Brown, his kindergarten teacher. “His smile would light up the room because it was so full of joy and his hugs were so pure and filled with love. He loved so freely and so genuinely.”

“He was very smart and he loved to draw. His journals were full of the most beautiful pictures that he would draw each day. I was always in awe of the talent that he had. He had a servant’s heart and always wanted to help others. Not a day went by that he didn’t offer to help one of his classmates or me. He loved to laugh and he loved to play outside.”

“I’m so grateful for all the precious memories our class made with him, we will cherish them and hold them in our hearts forever,” Brown said.

Photos: Brittany Brown for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.