Walk-In Vaccination Clinic Monday At Hillcrest Baptist Church
April 10, 2021
A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held next week at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Florida residents 18 and older do not need an appointment from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, April 12 at 800 East Nine Mile Road.
Details:
- Upon arrival, present a photo ID.
- Receive your first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
- After vaccination, be prepared to wait for up to 30 minutes before leaving the facility, so medical professionals may monitor you for any possible reactions to the vaccine.
- Return May 10 to receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
