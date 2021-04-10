Walk-In Vaccination Clinic Monday At Hillcrest Baptist Church

April 10, 2021

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held next week at Hillcrest Baptist  Church.

Florida residents 18 and older do not need an appointment from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.  on Monday, April 12 at 800 East Nine Mile Road.

Details:

  • Upon arrival, present a photo ID.
  • Receive your first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
  • After vaccination, be prepared to wait for up to 30 minutes before leaving the facility, so medical professionals may monitor you for any possible reactions to the vaccine.
  • Return May 10 to receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Written by William Reynolds 

 