Truck With Seven Occupants Overturns On Molino Road

There were no serious injuries reported when a truck with seven passengers overturned on Molino Road Sunday evening.

It truck overturned onto its side in a ditch about 6:40 p.m. in the area of Barrineau Lane, not far from South Highway 99. The seven people reportedly made their way to a nearby home were first responders found them.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

File photo.