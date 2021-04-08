Friday Rural Internet Roundtable With Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis Moved To Cantonment

A roundtable discussion on rural internet on Friday has been moved from an outdoor venue in Molino to Cantonment due to weather.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, District 5 Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry and other leaders will explore the opportunities and challenges of broadband deployment, access and adoption during a roundtable discussion on Friday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Escambia County Langley Bell 4-H Center at 3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment. Masks are required.

Other roundtable guests are scheduled to include:

Brooke Adams, Florida 4-H State Council parliamentarian

Dawn Rudolph, president, Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Pensacola

Dr. Brian Unruh, associate center director and professor, University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS)

Jacob Gilmore, owner/operator, Gizmo Angus Farm

Jessica Conti, Escambia County 4-H Council president

Marva Johnson, GVP, state government affairs, Charter Communications

Scott Luth, CEO, Florida West Economic Development Alliance

Scott Walker, manager/operator, Walker Farms

Steve Harrell, director of Workforce Education for the Escambia County School District

In addition, Charter Communications will award the outstanding achievements of 4-H students across the state.