Friday Rural Internet Roundtable With Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis Moved To Cantonment

April 8, 2021

A roundtable discussion on rural internet on Friday has been moved from an outdoor venue in Molino to Cantonment due to weather.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, District 5 Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry and other leaders will explore the opportunities and challenges of broadband deployment, access and adoption during a roundtable discussion on Friday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Escambia County Langley Bell 4-H Center at 3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment. Masks are required.

Other roundtable guests are scheduled to include:

  • Brooke Adams, Florida 4-H State Council parliamentarian
  • Dawn Rudolph, president, Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Pensacola
  • Dr. Brian Unruh, associate center director and professor, University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS)
  • Jacob Gilmore, owner/operator, Gizmo Angus Farm
  • Jessica Conti, Escambia County 4-H Council president
  • Marva Johnson, GVP, state government affairs, Charter Communications
  • Scott Luth, CEO, Florida West Economic Development Alliance
  • Scott Walker, manager/operator, Walker Farms
  • Steve Harrell, director of Workforce Education for the Escambia County School District

In addition, Charter Communications will award the outstanding achievements of 4-H students across the state.

