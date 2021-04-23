Four Candidates Under Consideration To Be The Next Escambia County Fire Chief

Escambia County once again has a list of four candidates that might become the next fire chief.

The four are set to meet with county leaders on Friday. In alphabetical order, they are:

Pascal Arnes — chief, Decatur Township Fire Department, Indianapolis, Indiana. He has 28 years in fire service from volunteer to chief positions. Jason Catrambone — chief, Williston Fire Department, Williston, North Dakota. He has more than 25 years experience. Billy Cockman — fire chief, Coffeyville Fire Department, Coffeyville Kansas. He served in the Navy for 16 years, and has experience in Florida including Ft. Myers and Jacksonville Carroll Spriggs — deputy chief, Annapolis Fire Department, Maryland. He served as a deputy sheriff beginning in 1996 and became a firefighter in 2004.

There’s no word on when a final selection might be made.

“The job will remain open and posted until it is filled,” Escambia County spokesperson Laura Coale told NorthEscambia.com.

Four finalists were also announced in late January, culled from a list of 60 applicants from a nationwide search. They were notified that none were selected and the search was continuing.

Escambia County’s last fire chief, Rusty Nail, was hired in April 2018 and resigned in April 2019.

NorthEsambia.com graphic.