Escambia County Starting Over In Search For Fire Chief, Rejecting Four Finalists

Escambia County is starting over in its search for a fire chief, scrapping a list of finalists for the position.

Four finalists were announced in late January, culled from a list of 60 applicants from a nationwide search. They have been notified the search is starting over.

“We will be reposting the Fire Chief position to be open until filled,” Escambia County spokesperson Laura Coale told NorthEscambia.com in an email. “We appreciate the candidates’ time and while we had several good candidates, it’s important to find the right fit for Escambia County.”

During the last week of January, the four finalists were set to meet individually with Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley and the department directors in Public Safety. At that time, Coale said County Administrator Janice Gilley would possibly make a choice and a new fire chief could be on the job by March.

The finalists for Escambia Fire Rescue chief were, in alphabetical order:

William Beaty, Jr. has served as the fire chief at the Garden City Fire Department in Kansas since December 2019. He previously worked as the program coordinator at Lincoln Land Community College (Springfield, Illinois) from 2007 to 2019. He also worked with the Springfield (Illinois) Fire Department from 1996, to 2019, leaving as a captain.

Roger Burton served in the Ohio Air National Guard from 2010 until 2020, retiring as installation fire chief.

Clinton Cooke served with the South Monroe County Fire Department in Conroe, Texas, from 2009 to 2020 when he departed as Assistant Fire Chief. On his application he stated he reason for leaving as “agreement between the fire chief and I. Will discuss further in interview”.

Christopher Hatch has worked with the NAS Pensacola Fire Department since 1986. He was a supervisory firefighter from 1986 to 2005 and has served as assistant fire chief of operations since 2005. He has also volunteered for Escambia Fire Rescue since 1982, serving in positions ranging from volunteer firefighter to assistant district chief and district chief. He is currently district chief of the Bellview Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and serves as president of the Escambia County Volunteer Firefighters Association.

The job has been open for well over a year. Escambia County’s last fire chief, Rusty Nail, was hired in April 2018 and submitted his resignation about a year later.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.