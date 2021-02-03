Escambia County Starting Over In Search For Fire Chief, Rejecting Four Finalists
February 3, 2021
Escambia County is starting over in its search for a fire chief, scrapping a list of finalists for the position.
Four finalists were announced in late January, culled from a list of 60 applicants from a nationwide search. They have been notified the search is starting over.
“We will be reposting the Fire Chief position to be open until filled,” Escambia County spokesperson Laura Coale told NorthEscambia.com in an email. “We appreciate the candidates’ time and while we had several good candidates, it’s important to find the right fit for Escambia County.”
During the last week of January, the four finalists were set to meet individually with Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley and the department directors in Public Safety. At that time, Coale said County Administrator Janice Gilley would possibly make a choice and a new fire chief could be on the job by March.
The finalists for Escambia Fire Rescue chief were, in alphabetical order:
- William Beaty, Jr. has served as the fire chief at the Garden City Fire Department in Kansas since December 2019. He previously worked as the program coordinator at Lincoln Land Community College (Springfield, Illinois) from 2007 to 2019. He also worked with the Springfield (Illinois) Fire Department from 1996, to 2019, leaving as a captain.
- Roger Burton served in the Ohio Air National Guard from 2010 until 2020, retiring as installation fire chief.
- Clinton Cooke served with the South Monroe County Fire Department in Conroe, Texas, from 2009 to 2020 when he departed as Assistant Fire Chief. On his application he stated he reason for leaving as “agreement between the fire chief and I. Will discuss further in interview”.
- Christopher Hatch has worked with the NAS Pensacola Fire Department since 1986. He was a supervisory firefighter from 1986 to 2005 and has served as assistant fire chief of operations since 2005. He has also volunteered for Escambia Fire Rescue since 1982, serving in positions ranging from volunteer firefighter to assistant district chief and district chief. He is currently district chief of the Bellview Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and serves as president of the Escambia County Volunteer Firefighters Association.
The job has been open for well over a year. Escambia County’s last fire chief, Rusty Nail, was hired in April 2018 and submitted his resignation about a year later.
NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.
Comments
3 Responses to “Escambia County Starting Over In Search For Fire Chief, Rejecting Four Finalists”
@James Hicks
You said a mouthful there, Mr. Hicks!
My son is employed with the department & has been for 10+ years. It seems the county likes to use the Chief position as a fall guy. There are some fine young men that would certainly be great in the slot, but they can’t afford to risk their careers.
It is truly sad when you have such passionate employees that have the best intentions for the county…and, they are afraid to try to move up for fear of being the next scapegoat!!!
What a sham! How much did this process cost? This is wasteful, pick one of what you have already.
No surprise. As many Fire Chiefs as the county has been through over the last several years, with some only staying for a year or so, it’s a wonder any one would apply ( Especially a “highly qualified” individual). Poor testimony for Escambia County.
Having been in the Fire Service for years and serving as a fire chief in a major metropolitan city and having been involved in the past with hiring fire chiefs for Escambia County, I can honestly say that this county has had some “highly qualified” fire chiefs in the past but they were not allowed to do their jobs, became frustrated with having their hands tied, and allowing politics from county commissioners who allowed volunteers to run to them with complaints about making change. Well, if Escambia wants to keep anyone in this position they must first decide if they really want change and are they willing to let someone come in here and use their professional knowledge to make the required changes.
Also, it is past time for Escambia County to require the fire service leaders to initiate a training program to prepare their fire service employees to be qualified to fill the top position in their fire department. I also am aware of several current employees that may be able to step up and do the job with some degree of learning as you go but they may not want to risk loosing a career at this stage of the life; that is also a shame. I know that hiring from within is absolutely the best way but the county administrator and public safety director must mandate a legitimate training program to prepare those in the ranks to be ready and willing to step up.
As a resident of Escambia County and former fire chief it truly saddens me that we find ourselves in this situation.