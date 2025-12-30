FHP Working To Identify Victim Of Fatal Fiery Crash In Escambia County

December 30, 2025

The Florida Highway Patrol is working to identify a person killed in a fiery crash Monday morning in Escambia County.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Colorado was traveling southbound on Blue Angel Parkway about 6:24 a.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and collided with a tree line. The pickup then caught fire.

“The single occupant did not exit the vehicle,” an FHP release stated. “Due to the extent of injuries, identification was not successful.”

Written by William Reynolds 

 