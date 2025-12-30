FHP Working To Identify Victim Of Fatal Fiery Crash In Escambia County

The Florida Highway Patrol is working to identify a person killed in a fiery crash Monday morning in Escambia County.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Colorado was traveling southbound on Blue Angel Parkway about 6:24 a.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and collided with a tree line. The pickup then caught fire.

“The single occupant did not exit the vehicle,” an FHP release stated. “Due to the extent of injuries, identification was not successful.”