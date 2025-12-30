ECSO Finds 20 Grams Of Cocaine During Nine Mile Road Traffic Stop

A 24-year old Alabama woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Nine Mile Road on Monday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven erratically on Nine Mile Road. During the traffic stop, they reported finding 20 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

Bailey Madison Burmit Hart of Robertsdale wa charged possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violating a driver’s license restriction.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.