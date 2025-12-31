Sunny And Cool For New Year’s Eve

December 31, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 59. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 