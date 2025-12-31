Sunny And Cool For New Year’s Eve

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 59. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.